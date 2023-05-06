It was a good start for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the box office as 7 crores* came in. To put things in perspective, the last installment of the film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had an entire weekend number of 7.60 crores and here Vol. 3 has collected almost as much on the opening day itself. In fact Vol. 2 had an opening of mere 2 crores so the collections have grown three and a half times which reflects good equity that has been built by the franchise.

Of course, all of that is also due to the Avengers franchise being such a good success in India and also the fact that the superhero genre has picked pace world-over in last half a decade. Otherwise, had this been a standalone film then it would have been tough to cross even 5 crores mark since the characters as such are not that popular. Moreover, the film has a restricted appeal for itself and its only catering to hardcore Marvel fans who just wish to keep the continuity factor going since that’s the core thread that joins all superhero characters in Avengers.

The film was supposed to be leading the show all over till a day before release but then all changed post the arrival of The Kerala Story. As a result, the tables have turned and now it’s the other way round with the Adah Sharma starrer giving competition to the ensemble of ‘guardians of the galaxy’. Rest assured, the Bollywood film will have a much bigger weekend as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

