Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has slowed down more than expected but still achieving important feats at the box office. In the latest development, the film has gone beyond the century mark in the overseas market and in India, the Tamil version alone has fetched 100 crores nett so far. Keep reading to know more about it!

PS 2 boasts a superb star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar and others. The film opened to positive reviews upon its release and word-of-mouth has been favourable too. However, after the opening weekend and a solid Monday, the momentum started to fizzle out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has completed 8 days in theatres and during this run, it has earned 136 crores nett at the Indian box office. Out of this, around 102 crores nett are coming from the Tamil version alone. This is a good achievement but the next milestone of 150 crores nett looks out of sight. All eyes are now set on how PS 2 performs on the second Saturday and Sunday.

In overseas, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned a whopping sum of 116 crores gross so far and will comfortably go past the 150 crore mark. The worldwide box office stands at 276.48 crores gross after 8 days and 300 crores gross would be crossed in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Karthi, who essays the role of Vandhiyathevan in Ponniyin Selvan 2, feels that films like Baahubali and KGF have made the road easier for spectacle films from the regional film industries of India.

Karthi told IANS, “I think it has got a lot to do with the advancement and technology and the times we are living in. Earlier, to think about a film like this to be mounted from the point of view of a regional language was not easy but films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ paved the way for huge films to be presented to bigger film markets and audiences.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 14: Salman Khan Starrer Collects Around 15 Crores In Week 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News