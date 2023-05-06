Marvel’s latest release, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is receiving praise from all across for finally being a ‘good film’ delivered by the studio. The reflection of this positivity could be seen in Thursday previews, which have turned out to be better than expected. Now, the latest we have learned is about the film’s opening day at the domestic box office, i.e. US and Canada.

Helmed by James Gunn, GOTG Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and others in key roles. In the last week, we heard about the film’s first reviews, and they were quite favourable. It did show an impact in the pre-sales and then in the previews. As word-of-mouth of the viewers is positive, Gunn’s swansong with Marvel has shown a healthy total on day 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Deadline, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 earned an estimated total of $47-$48 million on Friday at the domestic box office. This includes Thursday previews’ collection of $17.50 million. It has set the platform for the film to go well beyond the mark of $100 million during the opening weekend, but still, it will be less than GOTG Vol 2’s $146.50 million opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana is done playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story on James Gunn and the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, Saldana reaffirmed that she will no longer play the character after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 releases.

“I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians,” the actress said, noting that she originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property’s original 2014 movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 14: Salman Khan Starrer Collects Around 15 Crores In Week 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News