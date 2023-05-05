Amid all the buzz and fan frenzy of Marvel, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 has finally arrived in theatres. With positive reports flowing in since the last week, it was on the cards that the film would take a strong start at the box office. Now, the report about Thursday previews is out and hints at a solid theatrical run of the film. Keep reading to know more!

GOTG Vol 3 marks James Gunn‘s swansong with Marvel as he’s now associated with DC Studios as co-CEO. During the promotions, the director faced bashing by both Marvel and DC fans as he was questioned for promoting the film despite working with a rival studio. Gunn defended the decision and cleared that everyone at Warner Bros. knew he would support his final GOTG film.

Coming back to the box office report, as per Deadline’s report, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is aiming to close its Thursday previews collection at around $14 million, which might go slightly here and there. It’s a good start but still, it’s less than what Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 had earned ($17 million) through Thursday previews.

Meanwhile, speaking about the opening, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is projected to rake in around $250 million at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. Interestingly, its domestic opening is predicted to be lesser than part 2’s $146.50 million as the film is expected to earn $110 million. Another whopping sum of $140 million is expected to come in from the overseas territories.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

