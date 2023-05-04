The year 2023 has offered an array of entertainment options across genres to Indian audiences, with back-to-back blockbusters, whether it’s Shahrukh Khan’s Dhamakedar return with Pathaan or Rani Mukherjee’s soulful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway or the Evil Dead Rise. Not to mention the nostalgia of watching Mario in action again with Super Mario Bros. and getting chills while watching The Pope’s Exorcist, it has been a party at the theatres.

We are here in the month of May, and while there aren’t many Bollywood flicks to enjoy, it’s not the end of entertainment! Hollywood Films releasing in May will keep you covered as May is the month of the release of the most highly anticipated Hollywood films, including – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy threequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Vin Diesel’s Fast X. It’s already had a good head start with the release of the Finnish period drama Sisu, and with May being a holiday month, box office revenue will only be on a steady rise. PVR INOX Ltd is all set to greet Hollywood lovers across the country.

The treat has already started well this month, with Sisu drawing an encouraging crowd at the multiplexes. The buzz is high for Guardians of the Galaxy V.3 and Fast X, so we expect to keep up the momentum. We look forward to greeting the audiences across our cinemas in India with the best in action, war, superheroes, family drama and comedy genres.

As we said the fun is nowhere near over, we are still in the first half of 2023. Other than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (releasing on 5th May) and Fast X (releasing on 19th May), there are several fascinating and fun Hollywood Films releasing in May.

With a mixed bag of romance, comedy, action, mystery, thrill and drama, May 2023 going to be great in India. Gear up for the Hollywood May-nia at the big screens like PVR INOX.

Here are the details of the upcoming releases:

1. Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3

The threequel to the beloved Marvel series, Guardians of the Galaxy, releases this May and people are buzzing with excitement. Directed by James Gunn, Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3 promises to deliver the humour, action, and adventure but also so much more. Witness the Guardians one last time on the big screen and give them the hearty farewell they deserve. The film is slated to release on May 5.

2. Love Again

We may not get a Bollywood drama, but we get to watch Bollywood’s pride Priyanka Chopra in the heart-warming rom-com, Love Again. This film explores the idea of finding love again after a tragic loss and focuses on how one can find love at anytime and anywhere even in the most unusual circumstances. Get ready for the rollercoaster of emotions this movie will take you on. The film is slated to release on May 12.

3. Beau Is Afraid

This film is an amalgamation of horror, comedy and adventure but can’t be defined under one genre. It can, however, be defined as mind-blowing! Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film follows a man who must get back home all the while living through his darkest fears. We’d say, just go with the flow and don’t try too hard to unravel the highly complex plot. After all, it’s directed by the famed Director of Midsummer and Hereditary, Ari Aster. The film is slated to release on May 12.

4. To Catch a Killer

Hollywood Films releasing in May includes this mystery thriller. A murderer is on the loose, and the clock is ticking fast on the next victim’s life span. Starring Shailene Woodley, the mystery thriller To Catch A Killer follows a police officer’s quest of catching a serial killer after being assigned to it by the FBI’s Chief, all the while fighting some personal demons. You simply cannot miss the thrill of the chase that this film offers! The film is slated to release on May 12.

5. Fast X

This is the latest entry in the popular Fast and Furious franchise, and it promises to be bigger and more explosive than ever before. With high-speed chases, intense action sequences, and a star-studded cast which includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriquez and others, this movie is perfect for all you adrenaline junkies. The film is slated to release on May 19.

6. The Little Mermaid

This is a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney animated film, and it promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience. With beloved songs and iconic characters, this film is sure to be a definite hit with audiences of all ages. What’s more, Disney steps out of the box with this one by casting the stunning Halle Bailey as the first ever black Ariel. The film is slated to release on May 26.

7. Big George Foreman

This is a sports drama about the legendary boxer George Foreman and it offers a fascinating look at his life and career. With interviews from friends, family, and fellow boxers, this movie is a must-watch for sports fanatics. This miraculous biopic deserves to be seen on the big screen and we absolutely cannot wait. The film is slated to release on May 26.

8. About My Father

About The Father is a must-watch light-hearted comedy starring legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro, and Sebastian Maniscalco. The film centres around the latter who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family. The gathering quickly turns into a cultural conflict, allowing the father-son duo to understand the true meaning of family. The film is slated to release on May 26.

