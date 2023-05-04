



Kim Kardashian is always the center of the news world. Be it a private feud or a public appearance, a celebrity event or just another usual day Instagramming the model knows how to grab headlines, and mostly the attention given to her is justified for one reason, she is unapologetic and bold enough to own what she does.

So this one time, Kim took to Instagram to post another bold, unedited, and uncensored picture of herself. However, we caught hold of the censored picture and Kim K explained in her edited post, why she had to filter her picture. It was actually a family interference that led her to edit the picture she shared on Instagram.

Once upon a time, Kim Kardashian shared a bold and beautiful uncensored picture in a loose net top where her b**bs were at full display and her n*pples peeping through her clothing. However, as soon as she posted the picture her Aunt was miffed and baffled with her choice of displaying her body more than it was needed.

Later, Kim re-posted the same picture but this version of the post had her n*pples blurred. She even captioned the post as “My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic. So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you!” Fans as usual were in awe of the bold and beautiful star.

“Kim, your face puts stars in my eyes and sends shivers everywhere”, wrote a user. One more user pointed out how her Aunt was right for the thrashing and wrote, “Good for your aunt for setting you straight.”

Another user joked, “How do I find the unblurred?”. One more user mocked the picture and wrote, “Why Shelli why goddamn!” You can see the picture here.

Kim Kardashian, who is a mother to 4, shot to fame with her reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality TV star keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram, making fans go wild! Kim enjoys a following of 353M on Instagram.

Kim also grabbed headlines recently for a messy breakup with Kanye West, and the couple went to file for a divorce. She started dating the rapper while she was legally married to NBA player Kris Humphries.

