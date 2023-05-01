Rihanna Steps Out In A Furry Mini Dress Flaunting Her B*sty Cl*avage & Baby Bump Ahead Of Met Gala 2023

Rihanna is among the most influential music sensations in the world. With the upcoming Met Gala, which is a day away now, all eyes are on RiRi and whether she will make an appearance after skipping the event last year. However, Rihanna seems to have answered the query with her latest stylish outing and post on social media.

RiRi is currently expecting her second child with her beau A$AP Rocky. She announced her second pregnancy during her appearance at Super Bowl 2023. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child last year.

Rihanna is one of the most talked about celebrities ahead of Met Gala 2023. As the singer skipped the event last year, we did not get to witness her spread charm on the red carpet. However, she is seemingly all amped up for the event now and ahead of the star-studded evening, she left everyone with her new look.

Recently, Rihanna stepped out in a sleeveless white mini furry dress from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection while flaunting her b*sty cl*avage. The Grammy Award-winning singer added a black and white fur jacket over her backless dress and flaunted her baby bump. She accessorised the look with a matching hat, white Chanel glasses and blinky earrings. Coming to her makeup, the Unfaithful singer opted for a glammed-up one with a fine nude base and glossy pink lips.

It is believed that Rihanna teased her appearance at the Met Gala as she wrote, “not even monday,” in the caption. For the unversed, Met Gala 2023 is set to take place on May 1 in the US (May 2 as per IST). The Chanel dress RiRi wore was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who will be honoured this year at the event. Moreover, despite her absence at the event, RiRi’s marble statue with her baby bump was introduced at the event.

