Hailey Bieber is one of the most successful models in the world and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. She’s married to singer Justin Bieber, and the couple never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with their public appearances. Last night, Hailey attended Tiffany’s event in New York and donned a s*xy black dress paying homage to fashion icon Audrey Hepburn with her sleek bun and diamonds. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Hailey is massively popular among fans and on social media, with over 49 million followers on Instagram. Along with being a successful model, she’s also an entrepreneur now and runs a renowned skincare brand ‘Rhode’ which is already a hit among her fans.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Hailey Bieber made a stylish entry at Thursday’s grand re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store. The event was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Blake Lively, Katy Perry and Florence Pugh in attendance.

Hailey Bieber donned an elegant black midi dress that complemented her figure perfectly. She accessorised the look with Tiffany diamond jewels and a neat, sleek bun and styled it with matching black heels.

Hailey opted for a subtle glam look to go with her extraordinary chic outfit with winged eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. Her makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes shared the pictures of beauty on Instagram; take a look at them below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATIE JANE HUGHES (@katiejanehughes)

Hailey Bieber’s look subtly pays homage to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look from ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’.

What are your thoughts on her latest fashionable outing at Tiffany’s store launch in New York? Tell us in the space below.

