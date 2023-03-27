Hailey Bieber was bombarded with hate messages on her social media platforms after alleged digs at Selena Gomez. Selenators are indeed a force to be reckoned with and the 400 million-strong family had to be told by their icon to stop the negativity. It looks like the fans listened and Justin Bieber’s wife is back on Instagram with a much more peaceful environment. Scroll below for details!

A few days back, Hailey had to reach out to Selena after she received death threats. It was yet another occasion where Gomez spoke up and defended her ex Justin Bieber’s wife, who’s been a target of her fans time and again. This time, however, the controversy broke out because Baldwin was noticed to be bullying Sel with the help of her BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a span of a week, Hailey Bieber returned to her Instagram feed. She shared glimpses of her trek day, and one could see her enjoying her time amid the mountains. She shared a carousel of videos and photos and captioned it with yellow hearts. The comment section was visibly positive after the latest urge by Selena Gomez to her fans.

However, a few section of the users did take the opportunity to mention that they may have stopped the hate, but they still don’t like ‘mean girls’ like Hailey Bieber.

A user commented, “Wooh the comment section is getting better. Love>>> Hate”

Another wrote, “We still don’t like mean girls.”

“I mean, it’s great you went to Selina maturely to ask her to ask her fans to stop sending you death threats; because no one should receive those. But don’t you think an apology was warranted too? For just being super shady?” another questioned.

“Maybe just apologize Hailey? And leave the pride behind so you can be a better person,” another Selena Gomez fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Do you think Hailey Bieber should apologize to Selena Gomez?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Amber Heard Got Wet & Wore A White Monokini Putting Her Curvaceous Figure & N*pples On A NSFW Display In A Swimming Pool!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News