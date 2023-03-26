Amber Heard, who ruled over every news headline with her controversial defamation case with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, also knows how to rule over her fans’ hearts with her fashionable looks. The gorgeous Aquaman actress is known to have a perfect face, and well, there’s no doubt about that. Whatever she wears, however, she puts on makeup – she always looks ‘picture-perfect’.

And it’s not just her face, Amber often puts her curvaceous figure on display as well. Her unique sartorial choice lets her fans admire her more for her fashion sense. Today, we brought you a throwback picture of hers where she oozed HAWTNESS in a wet white monokini, and we can’t get her photo out of our heads.

One of Amber Heard’s fan pages shared a sultry and hot picture of the actress on their Instagram handle. In the photo, Amber Heard can be seen wearing a body-fitting white coloured monokini with plunging side cuts that helped her flaunt her tattoo. On the other hand, she flashed her n*pples along with some cl*eavage through the wet monokini, leaving us with all the naughty thoughts in our heads. But it’s her curvaceous figure that is to die for!

Check out the picture here:

Amber’s literally dripping hot picture is also making us crave a little pool time. She kept her look minimal and accentuated it by adding some chunks of jewellery. Amber Heard accessorised the white monokini with a layered neckpiece, a golden charmed chain, along with a golden bracelet. She completed the whole look with her wet open hair.

Well, apart from Amber Heard’s acting skills, she is also known for her bold and out-and-out style, where she puts on the s*xiest outfits and makes the world go crazy about her looks. Be it a red carpet look or a fashion photo shoot, or a casual street style, Amber is always pap ready with her over-the-top looks.

