Earlier this month, Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4 was released and is working well at the box office. The film, which has already earned over 20 crores at the Indian box office, left fans at the edge of their seats with its story – especially. And now, the film’s director Chad Stahelski has opened up about John Wick: Chapter 5.

Spoiler Alert for John Wick: Chapter 4: The fourth film in the franchise saw Reeves’ assassin character facing off against the overly ambitious Marquis de Gramont in the ultimate bid to be clear of the High Table and earn his freedom. The film saw Wick engage in a High Table duel with Donnie Yen’s Caine (as a proxy for Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis) and, after faking losing, shoots and kills the Marquis but seemingly succumbs to his wounds.

Now, in an interaction with Deadline, post the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, director Chad Stahelski broke down what happened in Chapter 4 and also spoke about the franchise’s future. On being asked about the potential John Wick: Chapter 5 – following Keanu Reeves’ character’s demise in the recently released movie, the director had an optimistic response.

Talking about John Wick: Chapter 5, Chad Stahelski said, “As for John Wick, you will never [hear] Keanu or I say, we’re done. We’re proud of what we’ve done, flattered people want to see more, and we want to continue that and will be there to help out. What Lionsgate decides to do with the properties is up to them.”

News about the fifth John Wick film was first announced in mid-2020. At that time, Lionsgate announced Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 would be filmed back-to-back, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That, coupled with Reeves’ schedule on The Matrix Resurrections, led to delays. Stahelski recently indicated that John Wick 5 had been shelved for the time being as he and Reeves were creatively exhausted the release of Chapter 4.

