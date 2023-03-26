Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan-starrer Fifty Shades franchise took viewers by storm with its intimacy ever since its first instalment came out. The movie saw the two actors begin a casual relationship with a whole lot of s*x and end up falling in love with each other. While both the actors did bold scenes in the film that featured nudity, its cinematographer Seamus McGarvey once revealed Johnson’s p*bic hair was fake, and the internet still cannot get over it.

Fifty Shades of Grey came out to be a breakthrough for Dakota Johnson as she played the role of Anastasia Steele. The film soon became the talk of the town. Moreover, the film franchise reportedly earned $1.3 billion.

Back in 2015, Fifty Shades of Grey’s cinematographer revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the film. During a The New York Times panel discussion, Seamus said that Johnson wore a modesty-protecting underwear during the intimate scenes. He said, “[She] had kind of a patch that went over her p*bic area, and right round her whole body,” which means that the actress’ p*bes were actually a work of CGI. He added, “We were in the curious situation, in post-production, of adding [pubic hair],” and called it the most “surreal scenarios.”

Moreover, Dakota Johnson also had a butt double, and it was not her during the scene when Dornan spanked her with a belt leaving her in tears. Some of the hitting and whipping was also created with digital imagery.

On the other hand, Jamie Dornan’s privacy was also provided with a “p*nis pouch” during the intimate scenes. As the film’s intimacy coordinator recently revealed the same in a Tiktok video, the internet was left in a shock.

