Celebrities give their partners some of the rarest and most expensive gifts on special occasions. You name everything from luxurious real estate properties to rare and exquisite jewellery pieces to limited edition watches, and they have it. If recent reports are to be believed, Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga gifted his alleged girlfriend Avril Lavigne a diamond necklace worth $80, 000 which would come to around 65 lakh in INR. Whoa, that’s huge! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Micheal Ray Stevenson, popularly known by his stage name as Tyga has dated some of the most famous women in Hollywood, including names like Kylie, Iggy Azalea and Bella Poarch, to name a few. And this isn’t the first time that the rapper has gifted something expensive to his girlfriend, but in the past also, he has given some crazy rare and lavish gifts to his ex-girlfriend Jenner.

According to E!News, rapper Tyga has gifted a rather expensive gift to his alleged girlfriend, Avril Lavigne, amid their budding romance worth $80, 000 which would come to around Rs 65 lakh in Indian rupees.

The details of Avril Lavigne’s necklace include that her first name is spelt in black and white diamonds studded on it, along with pendants on either side with her initials placed over pink hearts and skull crossbones that are paired with pink diamond bows.

In fact, on March 16th, during their date night, the Complicated singer donned the necklace with rapper and alleged boyfriend Tyga in Los Angeles.

What are your thoughts on Tyga gifting an expensive diamond necklace to his alleged girlfriend, Avril Lavigne? Tell us in the space below.

