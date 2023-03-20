American rapper Tyga has given his new girlfriend Avril Lavigne an $80,000 diamond chain as their romance gets more serious.

The pair recently confirmed their romance after her split from fiance Mod Sun., reports Mirror.co.uk. Avril has been seen wearing the statement pendant in LA. Jeweller Eric Mavani revealed that Tyga had asked him to create the diamond chain for Avril.

The impressive necklace features 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds and pink sapphires. Eric told TMZ that Tyga contacted him three weeks ago to commission the bespoke chain ahead of the pair officially going public with their romance.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the necklace features Avril‘s name as well as skulls and engraving on the back that says “Made for Avril Lavigne”.

The pair confirmed their new romance earlier this month. However, it seems that her former fiance Mod Sun’s fans aren’t too pleased with the news. At a concert in New York City on Wednesday night, he ended by shouting “F*** Tyga” before the crowd started joining in. The commotion began as rapper Travie McCoy gave a speech.

He said: “I just wanted to give all the love I have in my heart right now to a brother, Mod Sun.”

He then described how the two ran into each other on Melrose Avenue and proclaimed their love for each other. I will say this: he is one of the three most loyal motherf***ers I have ever met in my life,” he added.

Avril and Mod Sun got engaged during a March 2022 trip to Paris.

