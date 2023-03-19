It has been over a decade that we have been exploring the realm of Superheroes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Led by Kevin Feige, the streak of successful films since 2008 paved the way for the studio to invest in an entire culture that spread across the globe and today garners a fanbase, unlike any other IP projects. All of this couldn’t have been possible if Jon Favreau didn’t make the 2008 Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr.

Back in 2008, no one knew that what they were watching was a seed to a tree that was about to grow rapidly and flourish with some of the most greatest fruits. It was RDJ who showed faith and played Tony Stark with such conviction that in no time, the world trusted him. Would you ever imagine MCU with Downey Jr?

Well, to our collective suprise, there was a time when Kevin Feige was doubtful about casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man. Yes, you read that right, and he regrets his own sense of doubt. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Kevin Feige was not sure about casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man. Talking about the his doubt, he said, “He was an amazing actor. Everybody knew he was an amazing actor. But he hadn’t been an action star. He wasn’t a marquee star, necessarily. And we quickly realized the risk, I’ve said this before, was not casting him. And Jon Favreau really had that vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. That decision, and the success of that decision, I think empowered us with further risks and further choices.”

Kevin Feige further in the chat confirmed that it was the best risk that he ever took and one that paid off really well. And we agree too. Look at the legacy Robert Downey Jr has created for himself and the studio. “I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie. And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that,” he said.

