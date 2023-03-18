After months of speculations, Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes breaks silence on rumours of dating American singer Sabrina Carpenter. The duo was spotted together last month which resulted in the romance rumours. Recently, Mendes was promoting his partnership with the famous brand, Tommy Hilfiger. Scroll below to know what the ‘Treat You Better’ singer said about his alleged romance with Sabrina.

For the unversed, Shawn was previously in a relationship with Camila Cabello. The couple allegedly started dating in 2019, and after dating for about two years, the couple broke up around November in 2021. Their fans were surely pretty bummed by the split.

On Friday, 17th March, the Stitches singer cleared the air around it and told about it on the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard. He was out promoting his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. Shawn clearly dismissing all the rumours said, “We are not dating.” It seems like he did not want things to escalate further as he further added, “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”

As per US Weekly magazine, Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles. In the pictures, they could be seen smiling and deeply immersed in conversation. That was in February and earlier this month also they were spotted again together at Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ album release party, at Beverly Hills. Not only that netizens even cultivated a theory that Mendes was wearing a necklace with Sabrina’s birthstone, fueling their dating rumours further. But with Shawn’s statement, it all finally comes to an end.

Shawn has also been linked with his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda since last year. The duo were recently spotted together on a hike together at Runyon Canyon Park, LA.

