The Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside giving us some crackling superheroes and their intriguing stories, also managed to give us some iconic pairings in the history of cinema. While the tragic turn Natasha Romanoff and Hawkeye’s bond took, Groot and Rocket are still ruling our hearts. As they all continue to have a piece of our hearts, there is a special place for Iron Man and Spider-Man, played by Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland, respectively. Now, what if we tell you they might reunite soon?

If you are unaware, it was Robert’s Tony Stark who recruited Tom’s Peter Parker as Spider-Man in the Avengers in MCU. Their bond was explored so well in the movies that they made a fanbase for themselves for the entire duration they played the parts. Together they gave two heartbreaking scenes in the past decade, and they are very much still fresh for the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there have been several speculations about them coming back together in the MCU, and fans have been even manifesting it for the longest, the newest reports claim they are indeed reuniting but not for a Marvel movie. Yes, you read that right. The two are coming together for the crime thriller Play Dirty, and below is all you need to know.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Play Dirty is all set to welcome onboard Tom Holland to join Robert Downey Jr, who is already locked in to play the leading part, based on the Parker novel series by the late Donald E. Westlake. The movie demands the characters to be rogues and killers without even a hint of regret in their eyes.

The idea is to make an entire franchise our of the books and branch it out into several things. There is no confirmation whether Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland will star in the same movie or headline different projects to cross paths at some point in the newly formed universe. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Nicola Peltz Reveals How She First Met BFF Selena Gomez, Confesses They Indeed Make A ‘Throuple’ With Husband Brooklyn Beckham: “Her Heart Is Gold”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News