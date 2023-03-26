Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s personal lives came to the forefront during their highly televised infamous defamation trial. The former couple left no chance to put down the other one throughout the trial. Among the many revelations, one, that was widely discussed was Depp’s spending habits. Rean on to know more details about the same.

Johnny and Amber met on the sets of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and began dating around the end of the year and the beginning of 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2015, but Heard filed for divorce the next year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Before the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared before a jury for the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he had been to the court years before when he sued his financial manager. Johnny Depp’s financial manager, Joel Mandel and The Management Group worked with him for 17 years before he fired and sued them for swindling his money in 2017. In return, the actor demanded $25 million. As a result, the company countersued the actor, alleging that Depp was responsible for spending his own money.

The Management Group also claimed that Johnny Depp spent $4 million on a record label that soon failed, $18 million on a yacht and $75 million on a total of 14 homes. They also alleged that they had to deal with Depp’s extravagant lifestyle and luxurious hobbies, including drinking wine. Seemingly, the actor’s spending habits did not change despite his failed marriage. Moreover, his former financial manager appeared during the defamation trial to talk about Depp’s spending habits.

According to a report by Variety, Johnny Depp and The Management Group reached a settlement a month before the trial was set to begin. Currently, Depp is laying low and residing in rural England.

