It’s not unusual to see actresses don beautiful swimsuits in movies. But there are some bikini moments that have remained iconic in Hollywood. Be it Phoebe Cates’ red bikini in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, Halle Berry’s orange swimsuit in Die Another Day or Cameron Diaz’ red skimpy two-piece in Knight & Day, the outfits remain iconic, thanks to the stunning ladies. In recent years, Margot Robbie joined the list by looking stunning in hot black swimwear in the movie Focus. Scroll on to learn more.

Focus was released in 2015, and Margot played a con who learned the art of stealing from another con, played by Will Smith. In one of the scenes, the actress donned a skimpy black swimsuit and looked absolutely terrific. It’s one of the most iconic bikini moments in Hollywood, and today, we will be decoding her look.

Margot Robbie shot the scene in a black bikini in Focus while playing the character of Jess, a con artist. In the film, she had to look seductive, powerful and dangerous, and the actress looked just that, thanks to the strappy swimsuit and her s*x appeal. The bikini top had a halter neck design and straps on her shoulders as well. The br* covered most of her b**bs but did not look modest, and the plunging V-neckline added to the oomph factor.

Take A Look:

The skimpy bikini bottom accentuated the Suicide Squad’s actress curves and barely covered her a**. The front and back of the Bermuda were joined by black straps that made Margot Robbie look extra hot. She wore a golden dangler in her ears and a quirky bracelet to complete the look.

To keep all the attention on her toned legs and torso, the actress tied her hair in a neat top bun with a puff at the front. She had very subtle makeup on that included a matte waterproof base, peach lips, and brown kohl around her eyes. She kept the blush and contour extremely light and enough to look natural in front of the camera.

In the movie, Margot Robbie’s look was enough to make Will Smith get attracted to her s*x appeal, and even according to us, the actress looks hot enough to make every head turn!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

