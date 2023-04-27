Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian every other day hits the headlines for something or the other. Be it her beauty regime, her controversies but mostly because of her fashion looks. The social media personality enjoys a massive follower base on her Instagram handle, who admires the star for her hot and s*xy looks and her perfect hourglass figure.

Kim is currently all over the news after bagging a role in the American Horror Story franchise, along with Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne and others. However, amid all these, she recently graced the TIME100 gala event and made quite a headline for her look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Kim Kardashian made quite a statement while taking the red carpet of the TIME100 gala by storm. She looked absolutely stunning in a beige bodycon ensemble that fitted her hourglass figure perfectly and featured strappy sleeves with a deep-cut neckline through which she flaunted her busty assets. However, what caught our attention was the actress ditched her bra for the outfit and flashed her erected n*pples like a diva. The mermaid cut in her dress added an extra charm to the whole look.

Check it out here as one of her fan pages shared it on Twitter:

Kim at the TIME100 Gala in New York last night. pic.twitter.com/VphbQF9aC1 — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) April 27, 2023

Kim leaving her hotel in New York last night. pic.twitter.com/SdMVtl0RG4 — Kim Kardashian Photos (@KimKPhotos) April 27, 2023

For accessories, Kim Kardashian added a chunky diamond-studded choker, along with a cross-emblemed neckpiece, some blingy finger rings and added a silver metallic statement handbag. However, for makeup, the actress opted for a glam look and completed it with a full coverage foundation, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with highlighted inner corners, blushed cheeks, properly contoured nose and cheekbones and finished it off with brown lip gloss. Kim kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

Kim Kardashian has never shied away from wearing s*xy outfits while flaunting her curvaceous figure. She knows what looks best on her. Her Instagram handle is filled with her fashion photoshoots which can prove why she is the s*x goddess!

What are your thoughts about Kim’s TIME100 gala look? Let us know if you would like to read more of her fashion looks!

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Sofia Vergara Once Flaunted Her Curvaceous Figure In A Skimpy Floral Bikini & Proved Why She Is The S*x Goddess As She Drip Water, Making Us Have Naughty Thoughts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News