Kendall Jenner is one of the top models in the world and needs no introductions. The American – who began modelling at 14, rose to fame thanks to her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She now enjoys a massive fan following, including 285 million followers on Instagram.

The model’s social media is filled with a variety of posts ranging from her magazine covers and professional commitments to special moments shared between her and her family and friends. We recently scrolled through her Insta and found a post that every girl needs to see before the heat kicks in. Why? Well, scroll down to know the answer.

On April 5, 2021, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram and shared a captionless and tag-free post. The post featured three pictures of the model slaying as she modelled on a plush white armchair and looked s*xy AF in an itsy-bitsy bikini and tan cowboy boots. While the first was a pretty zoomed-out image, the second and third left very little to the imagination.

Reportedly taken at Kris Jenner’s $12 million mansion in La Quinta, California, the images see Kendall Jenner looking sultry dressed in a nude shade bikini set. The skimpy string-tie bikini consisted of a thong bottom and a triangle-shaped top – both held in place with tiny strings. The model accessorised the look with a delicate gold waist chain, gold earrings, a pair of dark brown rounded sunglasses and engraved tan boots that ended near her shin.

While she sported a wet look (we guess she went for a swim before the photoshoot), she made sure to keep all the strands away from her face with a transparent hair clip or by tucking them behind her ears. While there’s no doubt that Kendall looks hot AF in these images, the pictures also gave fans a glimpse of her tiny waist and showed off her defined abs.

Check out Kendall Jenner’s hot, s*xy summer look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Girls, summer is just around the corner, so if you need tips on how to style your bikini looks and keep the hair off your face while making heads turn – Kendall is your guru.

Rate Kendall Jenner’s bikini look from 1-10 and drops your thought about it in the comments.

