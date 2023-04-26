Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are all set to woo the audience as Barbie and Ken in their upcoming film, Barbie. The duo is in full swing promoting the live-action movie. Ryan and Margot stunned everyone with their coordinated outfit at a recent. The Greta Gerwig directorial has been hyped up a lot since its announcement. But today, we will discuss the lead actors’ look from the mentioned event. Stick around as we decode their Barbie-inspired outfit.

Besides Margot and Ryan, many other actors will be featured in the movie, including MCU’s Shang Chi star Simu Liu, Robbie’s doppelganger Emma Mackie and many more. The fans, however, have not been very pleased with Gosling’s look, but the rest could be said only after the film’s release.

Speaking about the sweet-as-a-candy floss look of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie from the Cinema Con, it looks absolutely delicious. Let’s look at Margot first. The Australian beauty donned a checkered crop top with a short wrap-around high-waisted skirt. The two-piece set is from Prada. The crop top broke the monotony with the black linin across the chest.

Margot Robbie styled the adorable co-ord set with a pair of pink heels matching with her outfit. For accessories, she put on a gold anklet and a pair of earrings. Her co-star Ryan Gosling perfectly complemented her with a pink Carhartt coat layered over a white t-shirt with Greta Gerwig’s name in Barbie font printed across it.

Ryan Gosling paired the coat and tee with a pair of brown trousers and dress shoes. Unlike the clean-shaven look in the movie, Gosling sported a well-groomed stubble that made him look evidently handsome and s*xy.

As Margot and Ryan posed for the camera, they seemed straight out of the Barbie world. Check out their pictures going viral on Twitter.

On Wednesdays we wear pink 💗 Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed to Barbiecore perfection in their recent CinemaCon looks ✨ Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE comes to Palace Cinemas on July 20 🎬#palacecinemas pic.twitter.com/FDymOXpP3k — Palace Cinemas (@palacecinemas) April 26, 2023

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

