Taylor Swift is all over the news for her breakup rumours with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. On the other hand, Selena Gomez is also hitting the headlines for her dating rumours with Zayn Malik. Just a few days earlier, there were reports of an indirect feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena, and we all know Kendall Jenner is one of the BFFs of Hailey, whereas Taylor is Selena’s.

Now, we got our hands on a viral video clip where Kendall left us speechless with her reaction when she was asked who is her least favourite member from the Taylor Squad. Keep scrolling to watch it!

Kendall Jenner once appeared in James Corden’s The Late Late Show, and in one of the game segments, she was supposed to answer some questions or take some shots. When James asked who’s her least favourite member of Taylor Swift Squad (it’s Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfield, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid or Taylor Swift)? And her reaction was unmissable. She chose to drink a shot of bird saliva instead of answering, and well, that was enough to prove their bond.

Check out the video clip here, as shared by an Instagram user ‘ranvj2436’ on his Instagram account:

As soon as the video went viral, Selenators and Taylor Swift’s fans were quick to respond to the clip. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Gigi Hadid was a safe answer though..”

Another one commented, “She only didn’t answer because she’s on tv and don’t want to loose fans that’s the only reason she didn’t answer.”

The third one wrote, “We don’t care about that what she like what she dislike😂 but we love Selena❤️ & Taylor❤️ we love them both!”

Fourth one penned, “And who likes her lol no one.”

One of the comments can be read, “Kendal and Hailey are only hating on Taylor and Selena because they have NO TALENT period.”

Well, what are your opinion about this throwback video? Let us know!

