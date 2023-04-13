Spider-Man casts have often fallen with each other, even in their personal lives. From the beginning, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were the first on-screen Spider-Man pair who fell offscreen, but their relationship did not last long. Later, Andrew and Tom continued the legacy. However, the first Peter Parker actor, Tobey, once described his iconic upside-down kiss with Mary Jane as giving mouth-to-mouth.

Tobey and Kirsten met while filming the first Spider-Man movie in 2001. While Maguire played the lead, Kirsten played his love interest, Mary Jane. However, they were successful in keeping the relationship under wraps, as even the director Sam Raimi didn’t even know they dated until the breakup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The superhero fandom still remembers how Peter Parker hung upside down from his spider web after saving Mary Jane. What made the moment special was the kiss in the pouring rain as she pulled down his mask halfway and thanked him. Even though they did not make their relationship public, Tobey Maguire did occasionally gush about Kirsten Dunst during Spider-Man press interviews.

Ahead of the Spider-Man movie premiere in 2002, Tobey once talked about his kiss during a media interaction. He admitted that he was having “pleasure out of it.” He said, “Poor girl. I was giving her mouth-to-mouth rather than kissing her. But in the midst of that, I was sneaking some pleasure out of it.” As the kiss was iconic, it won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003.

While reacting to the kiss, even Kirsten Dunst said she wanted to make the kissing scene with Tobey Maguire perfect. She revealed that director Sam Raimi gave her a book of famous kisses that made her “realize how romantic and special Sam wanted this to be.” Little did we know that scene would become one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history!

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Emma Stone Said No To ‘Upside-Down Kiss’ With Andrew Garfield In Amazing Spider-Man Wanted To Create Their Own Mark: “I’m Not Mary Jane… New Girl, New Kiss”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News