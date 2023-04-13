After many rumours and speculations, the much anticipated Harry Potter series is officially in the works. The announcement enthralled the Potterheads around the world as they finally breathed a sigh of relief, knowing about the Harry Potter remake series on HBO Max. While the plot of the series has not been made official, the announcement video brings back three iconic elements from the original movies. Read on to find out about it.

As the first Harry Potter television series is set to be made, the original author JK Rowling will be the executive producer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced recently. The series is said to be “a faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s wizarding world.

The official Twitter page of HBO Max dropped the first look or teaser of the upcoming show, and the fans cannot keep calm. It begins with the iconic Harry Potter theme music and showcases several candles, reminding Potterheads of Hogwarts, the Magical School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While the video clip did not reveal any further information, Screenrant has shared some information about the show. For obvious reasons, the original cast of Harry Potter movies will not reprise their roles (as they’re adults now), and an entirely new star cast will play the lead in the series.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Moreover, the show will be almost seven seasons long, and every one of them will cover one book. It means, The first season of the show will be based on Philosopher’s Stone, the second will be based on the Chamber Of Secrets, and so on. Additionally, the makers wanted to make the ninth film with the original star cast. With Daniel and Emma turning it down, given the controversies around JK Rowling, the makers had to turn it into a TV series.

Social media was flooded with reactions as many were celebrating the announcement. In a statement, the new Harry Potter TV series will be produced with the same “epic craft, love and care” that the franchise is known for. The production has promised that “each season will be authentic to the original Harry Potter books.

Also, The magic is about to begin…Lumos!

