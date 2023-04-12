English actress Phoebe Dynevor is one of the leading stars in Hollywood. She is well known for playing the role of Daphne in the Bridgerton series. She also made headlines when she dated comedian Pete Davidson a few years ago. Now the actress seemingly found love once again. Scroll down to know more.

The Netflix star made headlines in March 2021 when she spent time with the comedian. The latest report comes one month after the actress was seen leaving a New York hotel with Cameron Fuller by her side. Dynevor has previously remained tight-lipped about her personal life following her fling with Davidson.

Pheobe Dynevor was photographed with Fuller on Wednesday, April 5, in London. The couple held hands as they strolled through the city, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Dynevor and the actor were later joined by friends, but they continued holding each other during the outing. Another report claimed that Pheobe and Cameron Fuller were trying to date long-distance.

Back in 2021, reports claimed that Bridgerton actress and Pete Davidson were happy with each other as he made her laugh. After four months of dating, an insider revealed that the romance fizzled out between Davidson and Dynevor. Davidson continued to raise eyebrows when he was linked to Kim Kardashian in October 2021. The twosome ultimately ended their relationship in August 2022.

Phoebe and her boyfriend (rumoured) Cameron Fuller were seen out and about in London. pic.twitter.com/SSvIFbXkLQ — No Context Phoebe Dynevor (@PhoebeDynspr) April 10, 2023

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star, who was previously in a high-profile engagement with Ariana Grande, has since been linked to Emily Ratajkowski before going public with Chase Sui Wonders earlier this year.

Pete Davidson has often weighed in on the public interest in his love life. “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” he said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart in July 2022. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

