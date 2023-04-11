Emily Ratajkowski is currently making headlines for her dating life which has Harry Styles in it. Hehe! The couple was allegedly seen making out on the streets of Tokyo, and ever since then, their fans are going gaga over their relationship. In a new podcast interview, the model has opened up on her s*x life amid her relationship rumours with Harry and has given a very insightful answer on how it’s important to know someone physically before you get into a committed relationship with them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Emily is one of the most popular models in showbiz and enjoys a huge fan following among fans on social media, with over 29 million followers on Instagram. She’s known for speaking her mind and has been romantically linked with A-list celebrities from across the globe.

In the latest episode of the Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, Emily Ratajkoswki opened up on how she was romantically linked with almost everyone she would go out with, sat or knew.

In the same podcast, Emily Ratajkowski also spoke about how s*x is really important for her to know someone and said, “S*x is real for me. S*x is very relaxing to me; it’s like an outlet, it’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.”

The model continued and said, “You learn so much about people by having s*x with them; it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”

As we mentioned, Emily Ratajkoswki always speaks her mind and isn’t afraid to express her feelings on social, personal and political issues.

