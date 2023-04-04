Actress Emily Ratajkowski enjoys a massive fan following, and she was currently in the news after her steamy kissing video with Harry Styles went viral. The actress never miss a chance to paint headlines, especially when it comes to her relationships. She has dated many bigwigs in the past, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson. Today, we bring to throwback when Emily opened up about the men she came across in the dating pool, and you shouldn’t miss her revelation. Scroll below to read the details!

The actress once got candid about dating and relationships. She confessed that she doesn’t believe in having s*x on the first date and even opened up about the men she met in life. Emily even went on to categorize, and you might relate to her answer.

The Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who was married Sebastian Bear McClard, once opened up about her dating experience. Interestingly, she has a quite high profile dating history. During the High Low With EmRata podcast, the actress shared her theory on different types of men she came across. She claimed, “There are babies, there are monsters, and then there are baby monsters.”

“The babies are the men who need to be tended to and reassured at every turn. The monsters who are like, ‘Sorry that your mom died but want to come over?’ And the third are the worst and those are the men that I can’t handle. They need reassurance, they need to be cradled and suckle at the teat **. But then they’re also like, ‘Leave me alone though, woman.’”

Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted with One Direction singer Harry Styles in Japan, and the duo was having a gala time. After videos of them enjoying each other’s company surfaced on the internet, many fans could not believe it, and many thought it was an April Fools’ day prank.

