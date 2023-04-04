Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship had a tragic end, but the duo was once madly in love with each other. From making public appearances to never missing a chance to root for each other, they once dished out major couple goals. After their traumatic breakup, both of them are slowly moving on in the romance department. Amid Zayn Malik’s dating rumours with Selena Gomez, is Gigi Hadid still spending time with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio? Scroll below to read the details!

Recently, Sel and Zayn were in the news after the reports surfaced that the duo is hanging out and making out together. Amid the reports of their steamy chemistry, a new report claimed that Gigi and Leo are still in touch. Just to jog your memory, the model and actor first sparked dating rumours in late 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, ever since the news of Leonardo DiCaprio dating supermodel Gigi Hadid surfaced reports offered conflicting information about their relationship as it was reported that Gigi was quite focused on her daughter. However, as per a new report in ET, a source revealed that duo are still in touch. It went on to reveal, “Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing. They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedule permit.”

The source further claimed, “Her family is aware of what’s going on and thinks she is capable of making her own healthy decisions.” The report further stated at this moment Gigi Hadid’s first priority is her baby girl, and she always remains at the top of her mind.

For the unversed, recently a close source had also reported that Gigi Hadid is okay with Zayn Malik moving on his life. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co- parent, she is okay with whoever he goes out with.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Reese Witherspoon Dating Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-Husband Tom Brady After Announcing Divorce With Jim Toth? Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News