Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are breaking so many hearts at the moment. For the unversed, the One Direction singer and the model-actress are reportedly Hollywood’s newest (and hottest) couple. Their fans are in a dilemma of whether to be happy or jealous of them. While the rumour of their relationship sounds sudden, an old video of Harry has netizens convinced that they are meant to be together. Scroll on to learn more.

Harry and Emily have often made headlines for their relationships and breakup. The singer apparently dated Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner and was last linked with his Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Olivia Wilde. While Harry has never talked about his affairs officially, that’s not the case with Emily. Her last relationship and break with Eric André stirred quite a controversy recently.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted making out in Tokyo, Japan, recently. The singer is on an Asian tour, and Emily is also there. The rumoured couple’s video of dancing together and kissing each other went viral online a few days ago. Their fans loved their chemistry and began shipping them instantly. Now, an eight-year-old video of Harry Styles has surfaced on the internet where he has named Emily his celebrity crush.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat)

Podcaster Amanda Hirsch shared this video on her Instagram handle called Notskinnybutnotfat. In the caption, she wrote, “Harry manifested this” If you notice closely, it’s cute that Harry Styles failed to pronounce Emily Ratajkowski‘s surname right but was quick to take her name. Netizens have been bombarding the comment section with their opinions, and they are saying this –

One user said, “Harrys been manifesting emily ratajkowski since 2014 and made it”

Another wrote, “I mean she does look like Kendall and like Townes

One of them said, “They might just work out, i’m saying this usually works with people who manifested their celebrity crushes, hopefully it will with me too 🤣😭

Another wrote, “Many years later harry’s dream is came true. He kissing his celebrity crush in car park in Tokyo 😂😬”

Well, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are making us believe in the power of manifestation!

