American comedian Pete Davidson is well known for starring in the late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for eight seasons. Apart from this, he also has comedy specials like Pete Davidson: SMD and Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.

However, more than his work, he makes headlines for his affair with Hollywood actresses and supermodels. Recently, the comedian claimed that he had been confused by the public interest in his relationships with celebrities over the last several years.

Pete Davidson appeared on the ‘Real Ones with Jon Bernthal’ podcast, wherein he opened up on the intense public interest in his love life, saying that it has overshadowed his work. He said, “I think what happened was I became more known before the work was there. I’m in my 20s, and I’ve dated people, and for some reason, that is very crazy and interesting to people.”

“I don’t think that’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life. Almost 14, 15 years on a national TV show, and in 12 years, I’ve dated, like, 10 people. I don’t really think that’s that crazy, but to some people, it seems very interesting,” the American comedian added.

“That became all anyone would talk about, and it was confusing because I’m not on Instagram. I’m not, like, on social media. I’m not flexing. These people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs. No one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres where you meet people, and that’s just who I was working with and who I was around, and that’s how it happens,” Pete Davidson said.

Davidson also said even though he is fine with his friends making jokes about his love life, it was difficult seeing his personal life become the butt of jokes on “SNL” while he was on the show. “You feel small, you feel super insecure. And I’m already a very insecure person, and now I’m insecure in the place I’m supposed to feel the most safe. Luckily, we squashed it, talked about it, and fixed that part of it. But it took me a while before I felt comfortable even to say that. It was fucking weird,” he added.

Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Phoebe Dynevor have all been connected to Pete Davidson. His romantic life has also turned into a bit of a meme on social media. After meeting on the set of the 2022 movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, he is now associated with the actress Chase Sui Wonders.

