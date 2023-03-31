Britney Spears needs no introduction. The singer – often referred to as the ‘Princess of Pop,’ has been in the news a lot owing to her Instagram post, fans’ concern about her wellness as well as her controversial conservatorship. Since the conservatorship ended, the pop star has been in control (at least that’s what she says) of her social media handle and keeps fans up to date with her life.

Spears regularly takes to Instagram and shares videos and pictures with her 41.9 million followers. And she did so again today. A few hours ago, the ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer shared two videos on the platform and looked sexy as she modelled in a sheer top mini dress. Scroll below to glimpse her video and know more about how she styled the look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While she shared the first video with the caption “Hola!!!” the second one was devoid of any text. Both videos were shared without any music playing in the background, but that didn’t stop Britney Spears from having the time of her life. And slay the ensemble that barely covered her b**bs.

For an outing last night – given the dark exteriors, Britney Spears flaunted her figure in a skimpy blue mini dress. In both videos, the 41-year-old singer is seen showing off some moves as he dances up a storm in front of the camera.

The racy, backless and thigh-skimming dress featured a blue mini skirt that ended inches above her knees and a daring sheer beaded cup bodice that left little to the imagination. Though it featured a shiny illusion neckline, the itsy bitsy top showed off the ‘Toxic’ singer’s side b**bs as well as her cle*vage.

Strutting her stuff as she pouted and posed for the camera – while consistently playing with her hair, Britney Spears’ accessorized her look with chunky black heels and delicate beaded bracelets. While her blond locks fell free on her back, her makeup consisted of pink lipstick and some smokey eye makeup.

Check out Britney’s recent videos looking s*xy in the mini dress here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

What do you think of Britney Spears’ look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber’s Tiny Skirt & Top Barely Covers Her Assets As She Sensually Stares, Making Every Heart Skip A Beat Flaunting Her Toned Torso

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News