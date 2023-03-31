South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s crash landed in our hearts with their romance drama series Crash Landing On You. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony last year and won our hearts. While some troubles in their paradise were recently reported, they quashed all the divorce rumours as Son Ye-jin shared a never-seen-before picture from their pre-wedding shoot on their first anniversary.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have one of the most amazing and beautiful love stories. After a couple of coincidental meetings, the two finally met in 2014 at an award show. As they shared the screen for the first time in the 2018 film The Negotiation, Hyun Bin manifested to work again with his then-future wife, which happened with the Netflix series.

During the Crash Landing On You’s shoot, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin fell in love with each other and kept their relationship private for a few years. In 2021, the couple announced they were dating and exchanging rings. On March 21, 2022, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Seoul and later welcomed their son in November.

As their wedding clocked one year, Son Ye-jin gave her fans a sneak peek into one of their pre-wedding shoots via Instagram stories. In the picture, the Thirty-Nine actress could be seen donning a stunning off-shoulder lacy white wedding gown, while her husband wore a cream tux. The two sat on a table holding hands and turned to smile at the camera. Sharing the picture, Son Ye-jin wrote, “1st anniversary.”

A weeks ago, a YouTube channel claimed that the couple was heading for divorce after Hyun Bin lost all his life’s savings in gambling. Their respective agencies dismissed the rumours immediately. In an interview with News1, Hyun Bin‘s VAST entertainment said, “t’s fake news. He’s suffering from fake news on YouTube these days. We are responding to reports and deletions. If we want to respond legally, we can, but it is so absurd that we are not doing that.”

Son Ye-jin’s MS Team also announced the rumours were fake. They added, “We will review what measures to take internally.”

Congratulations to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on their first wedding anniversary.

