Disney Channel Show, Shake It Up, was one of the most loved and adored series, especially among teenagers. The series gave a big break to Zendaya, who starred in the show and rose to fame. Along with her, Bella Throne too was a part of the successful show, and she once revealed that both the young women were pitted against each other. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

Bella, who shared the screen with Zendaya in Disney’s popular series Shake It Up, once opened up about her equation with Zen and revealed how they got off to a difficult start.

While speaking to US Weekly, Bella Throne revealed that she and Zendaya were not friends, and it took two other seasons to become good friends. The actress revealed everyone was pitting both the young ladies against each other. She said, “That fed into our heads. It made us not friends in that first season.” This isn’t the first time Bella has spoken out about this. In 2017, she said that she and Zendaya were put in a “very unfortunate position” while filming the show where they were “forced to compete against each other.” Bella was quite confused about it and went on to even ask, “Is it just because we are women?”

Talking further about their equation, Bella revealed how she and Zendaya became friends while they were shooting an episode for Good Luck Charlie. They had a beautiful talk in the middle of a sound stage. She said, “We were really able to put our cards out on the table and understand each other.”

For the unversed, despite their rocky start, the gorgeous ladies are now friends, and Bella is quite supportive of her former co-star Zendaya. During the same interview, she said, “ Zendaya is amazing. I f*cking love her.”

Well, we believe all is well that ends well! Cheers to the bond between these two beautiful ladies.

