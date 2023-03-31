Hollywood and India have always had a connection, from Indian actors making their way to Hollywood films to Hollywood celebs vacationing in India every now and then. Recently, after British actress Maisie Williams, Tom Holland and Zendaya too landed in India.

Tom and Zendaya are among the Hollywood A-listers who have proved their acting mettle with several hits. The couple has been working together in the MCU trilogy Spider-Man since 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Tom Holland and Zendaya made headlines after reports of their secret engagement came out. However, now, the couple recently landed in India on a private plane, and we cannot wait to know the reason behind their arrival. Are they here for an event the Ambanis are throwing? Tom and Zendaya were recently spotted at the private Kalina airport in Mumbai.

The two stars were casually dressed as they immediately got into their car. Tom wore a rose-pink t-shirt, a blue jacket and a pair of sky-blue coloured jeans. He completed his look by donning a cap and a pair of sneakers. On the other hand, Zendaya seemed to be thrilled after arriving in India. She did not take much time to leave the airport and get into the car. The Euphoria star wore a long black coat over a white top, adding matching socks and shoes to her look. She ditched makeup, wore a pair of glasses, tied half of her hair in a bun and carried a brown sling bag.

The reason behind the couple’s visit to India is still unknown. We cannot wait to know whether they are here for a professional event or for a vacation. Meanwhile, fans could not help but laud Tom Holland and Zendaya’s simplicity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their casual airport looks, an Instagram user wrote, “Kitne simple logo Ko trah aaaye hai Ek Hmare Bollywood wale hai LV ki dukan ban kr nikalte hai,” while another wondered, “Yeh aaj kal sbhi Hollywood celebrity Mumbai kyu aa raha hai.”

A third user joked, “They shooting spiderman 4 in bhojpur this year.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘The Crown’ Fame Vanessa Kirby’s Checking Out Henry Cavill At An Interview Breaks The Internet, Giving Nasty Thoughts To Netizens’ Minds, One Say “She Was Bout To Let That Intrusive Thought Win”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News