The Fast and Furious movies are known for their family drama. On-screen, they might show what family means, off-screen things are not as good as it seems. In the past, the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson was in the headlines as they had ego clashes. Additionally, as Jason Momoa has joined the cast in the franchise’s last movie, he indirectly mentioned Vin Diesel was right in his place, and maybe The Rock’s ego was the real deal!

It is being said that the Fast X movie will bring the franchise to an end as it marks the beginning of the end of the Fast & Furious series. While we may not get to see The Rock back into the family, Momoa’s latest comments give another reality. Read on to find out more about what he has to say!

During a recent conversation with Total Film, the Fast and Furious newcomer Jason Momoa admitted there was no “drama”. In recent times, there has been news about Dwayne Johnson’s ego, and the recent reports about the Black Adam controversy add more weight to the theories. Jason Momoa talked more about Vin Diesel’s working style as he said, “I had a ball with Vin. I was just shocked at how cool everyone was.”

“I was expecting there to be a lot of – I mean, to be completely honest – drama, and you’re like, ‘I want nothing to do with this.’ But I saw nothing of the sort. It was amazing. Everyone was so supportive. I had a ball with Vin. I was just shocked at how cool everyone was. No one was jaded; everyone was just really, really happy to be there,” said Fast X actor Jason Momoa.

As it was recently revealed that Dwayne Johson blocked his appearance as Black Adam in Shazam! Fury of the god, things do not favour the ‘People’s Champ’. However, his co-DC actor Jason Momoa’s comments hint that Vin Diesel was right in his place and lend weight to the theory that The Rock may have been wrong.

