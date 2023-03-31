Some actors and musicians are known across the globe thanks to their amazing works, and actor Chris Evan and singer Lizzo fall in this category. While Chris became a household name thanks to him bringing to life Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers film, the singer ruled social media with her 2022 track ‘About Damn Time’.

Now imagine these powerhouse performers working together — wouldn’t it be the best? Well, the ‘2 Be Loved’ singer also thought so, but the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor rejected the proposal. Read on to know all about their could-have-been collab and how he said ‘no’ to her.

As reported by The Daily Mail in May 2022, Lizzo revealed that she had once reached out to ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans and asked him to collaborate with her on her then-upcoming album Special. She made the move after he had posted videos of himself playing the piano on social media. However, her attempt miserably failed as the ‘Avenger’ star didn’t take her seriously.

Recalling how the conversation with Chris Evans went, Lizzo said, “I literally hit [Chris] up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album’ and he just said, ‘Ha ha.’ It would have been really cool, but unfortunately not this time!”

Talking about the ‘Juice’ singer and ‘The Gray Man’ actor, since 2019, the “About Damn Time” singer has never missed an opportunity to gush over the Captain America actor. And over the years, Evans has also fanned the flames of their ‘flirtationship’ by sending some of his own messages to the performer. In August 2021, Lizzo even joked about being pregnant with Chris’ baby. This happened during the release of her single ‘Rumors’ when one fan joked that the singer was pregnant with the actor’s baby.

Lizzo and Chris Evans certainly share an amazing rapport, and not just us, millions more will definitely want to see them collab in the future.

