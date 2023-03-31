Ana de Armas needs no introduction. The Hollywood A-lister has proved her acting mettle with several blockbuster films. Apart from her acting, she is also known for her hot and sultry looks, which has made us all drool. Talking about her stunning outfits, Ana de Armas once stunned in a sheer stone-studded gown.

Ana has been ruling hearts with her performance in films ever since her debut. The actress was last seen stepping into Marilyn Monroe’s shoes in Blonde. While the movie did not impress the audience much, Ana’s look and craft left them speechless.

Ana de Armas once starred in Estee Lauder UK’s Beautiful Magnolia perfume commercial. She wore a number of stylish ensembles throughout the advertisement, but what caught our attention was her sheer dress embellished with blinky stones.

The sleeveless dress featured a deep V-neck through which The Gray Man actress flaunted her cleavage. The dress perfectly hugged Ana de Armas’ body, and the blinky stones were nothing but cherries on top. She seemingly wore a n*de outfit to hide her assets in the transparent dress. The fine finish of the gown made it a perfect look for any red carpet. In fact, we wonder why Ana did not wear it to an event, as she would have stolen the show.

Ana de Armas pic.twitter.com/y70WFCBjNe — Red Hot Views (@REDHOTVIEWS) November 30, 2022

To complement the classy dress, Ana accessorised it with elegant jewellery, which included a thin diamond bracelet, a few rings and matching earrings. Just like her, Ana‘s makeup also looked gorgeous. She opted for a n*de look that matched her outfit with the perfect contouring, brown blush and cherry brown lips. The actress‘ eyes could kill in a thin layer of mascara.

What are your views on Ana de Armas’ look? Let us know in the comments.

