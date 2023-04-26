Alexandra Daddario is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. Her eyes can hypnotise anyone, and the lady has revealed time and again that, unlike what most people think, she doesn’t wear lenses. Her eyes are naturally blue and gorgeous and dazzle even more on her porcelain skin and fark hair. Usually, the actress likes to dress up in retro-chic fashion, but sometimes she dazzles everyone in s*xy attires that are too hot to handle.

The actress is usually seen in s*xy roles wearing uber-fashionable attires. In real life, Alexandra dresses up in graceful outfits that have flattering silhouettes and elegant prints and patterns. But once in a while, she stuns everyone with her sultry avatars. It happened in 2018 during an event, and we cannot stop gushing over this old picture.

In 2018, Alexandra Daddario attended the Dior Addict Party, looking like a temptress in an all-black outfit. Staying true to her patent style statement, she opted for a retro-chic vibe but gave it a hot gothic twist. Instead of going for an evergreen LBD, she chose a black off-shoulder gown in mesh fabric. The main highlight of the Dior ensemble was the totally see-through bustier. It had small black dot-prints all over it and a black underwire to support the Baywatch actress’s b**bs. She shared the picture on her Instagram and it never gets old.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

The sheer fabric around Alexandra Daddario’s b**bs gave everyone a sneak peek at her n*pples. The gown was cinched at the waist and then fell freely as a skirt. The beautiful self-printed black net material was quite delicate and partially sheer, putting the True Detective actress’s gorgeous legs on display. It seems that she wore a high-waisted bikini bottom in black to cover the remaining bit under the see-through net material.

For the makeup, Alexandra kept things classy by going for a matte base, soft eyes and scarlet lips. The red lipstick added more to that retro and gothic vibe of her look. Her poker-straight shoulder-length hair looked neat, and we love the dainty diamond necklace that blended well with the off-shoulder look.

Our only complaint? Alexandra Daddario should have totally ditched that pink leather clutch and wristwatch with a tan belt.

