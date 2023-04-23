One of the Hollywood A-listers, Margot Robbie is known for her acting skills. She is quite a versatile actress who has given some great performances, be it in Suicide Squad or in Babylon, and now she will be seen in and as Barbie. However, it’s not her acting skills that only get admired. She is also quite a fashionista, and her sartorial picks often get discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

Be it a red carpet look or a movie premiere, a photoshoot or a casual outfit, Margot always puts her best fashion foot forward, and today we brought one of her throwback photoshoots where she looked like a gorgeous diva. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Millions of followers follow Margot Robbie, and they often create fan pages where they put Margot’s updates and fashion looks. One such page named ‘best of margot’ shared one of her throwback images on Twitter, where the actress posed for the camera looking like a stunner. In the black and white picture, she can be seen lying sideways and resting her head on one of her hands while wearing a black sheer sequinned outfit.

Ladies & Gentlemen, Her – Check it out!

a woman pic.twitter.com/ftUbWDY7gB — best of margot (@bestofmargot) November 14, 2022

The ensemble featured a black monokini underneath the sheer material that was studded with stone, and sequin embellishments, along with some lacey detailings through which she flaunted her curvaceous figure and busty cleav*ge. The dress also featured a belt in the waist area. Her s*xy stare was enough to hypnotize us!

As the picture is in monochrome, Margot Robbie‘s makeup is not quite clear. But from the looks of it seems, she had opted for defined brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip shade and soft bohemian curled hair. She ditched any accessory to keep the focus on her outfit.

Well, we are quite impressed with Margot Robbie’s look. What are your thoughts about her fashion sense? Let us know!

