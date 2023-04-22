Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly a global icon who has moved millions with her acting skills and humanitarian work. The actress has been in the industry for over two decades, and her style A-game is still on point. Once, the actress went topless to flaunt her back tattoo and stole our hearts.

Angelina is among the A-list Hollywood stars who fear nothing when it comes to fashion. The actress has gone miles to flaunt her perfect physique, and the pictures ahead are proof.

Over the years, the Eternals star has inked her body with various meaningful designs. Among all of them, the best is her back tattoo, which covers her entire torso. Some time back, for a photo shoot, Angelina Jolie dropped her top to showcase her back tattoo. She gave us a sneak peek into a good part of her side b**b and s*duced the internet with her s*nsual look.

For the monochrome pictures, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress wore a pair of bottoms as she posed tying its belt. She left her locks open, and her expressive eyes were enough to make us weak in the knee. She opted for a glammed-up look with smokey eyes and a lip shade that perfectly enhanced her pout lips. Take a look at her pictures here.

Angelina Jolie’s Back Tattoo

The largest design in the middle of the actress’ back represents the classical elements of earth, water, air, fire, and the four continents. One of her tattoos has a Buddhist temple design that symbolises mercy. The one on her right shoulder is a design for luck. The one on her left shoulder is a Buddhist spell for protection, which she dedicated to her son Maddox.

Angelina Jolie got a Bengal Tiger tattoo covering her entire lower back. Angie got the tiger inked on her to celebrate her Cambodian citizenship, which she was granted in 2005.

