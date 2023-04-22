Jennifer Aniston recently mesmerised everyone with her desi appearance in Murder Mystery 2. She wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked every bit stunning. It was hard to believe that she was the same actress who could give everyone sleepless nights with her s*xy photoshoots. Speaking of which, an old pic of the diva has surfaced again that’s reminding everyone of how bold and beautiful she is! Scroll on for more details.

Rachel was considered one of the hottest characters in the show. Jen’s s*x appeal and bold photoshoots added more authenticity to her on-screen image. While the actress has done several shoots revealing her hot body, today, we are obsessing over her picture where she donned nothing but a jacket.

Jennifer Aniston could wear any basic attire in the world and yet make it look absolutely stunning. She proved the same in this old photoshoot where she wore a basic tan leather jacket. The catch? The Murder Mystery 2 actress did not wear anything beneath it. She left the zip of the outfit open, revealing her smooth torso and s*xy cle*vage. She looked into the camera boldly and hypnotised everyone with her grey eyes.

Take A Look:

Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/cKfjwoJu02 — Beauty & The Best – Celebrity Photos 94k+ (@OnlyTheBest4You) April 21, 2023

The jacket covered her right b**b completely but gave her fans a sneak peek of her left breast. The rugged leather jacket had multiple zips all over it and was in a dull tan hue. She paired it up with blue denim medium-rise jeans that accentuated her curves around the waist further. Jennifer Aniston ditched all accessories and let her eyes do all the talking.

The Friends actress wore her blond her down, giving it a messy look. She held her head with one hand and clutched her manes with another. For the makeup, Jennifer opted for an all-bronzed look with soft brown smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Despite being an old picture, we’re sure that Jennifer can pull off this look easily today as well.

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

