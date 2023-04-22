Anne Hathaway shocked everyone when she revealed she was the ninth choice to play Andrea in The Devil Wears Prada. She was, after all, the perfect pick for the role, and it’s impossible now to think of anyone being in her place in the film. The actress was so good that to date, people have wanted to see her again along with Meryl Streep in the movie’s sequel. Interestingly, Anne once wanted a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada as well. Scroll on to learn more.

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. The former played the role of Miranda Priestly, and the character was inspired by Lauren Weisberger, Vogue magazine’s editor. Anne and Emily Blunt played Miranda’s assistants.

While it has been seventeen years since The Devil Wears Prada was released, fans still wonder if they will get a sequel to the movie. Interestingly, Anne Hathaway once also requested the makers of the film to work on the second instalment of the film. While talking to MTV News, the Interstellar actress said, “I remember calling them after the fervour had died out in America, and Meryl Streep and I were on a press tour in Europe. I was having such a fun time talking about it all that I called up the executives at Fox who had championed it and I said, ‘Can we just come up with a story please?’ And they said, ‘We’re working on it.’”

Despite Anne Hathaway’s request, no such thing happened. Director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly, “[The studio] didn’t ask for [a sequel]. We had a meeting where we said, ‘What could we do if there was a sequel?’ Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, No, this story has been told… Lauren eventually wrote another book following up 15 years later. We came to the same conclusion, that just following the characters wouldn’t be the same.”

Anne later admitted that while the prospect of The Devil Wears Prada part 2 is tempting, it just won’t make much sense as the time has changed significantly since 2006.

