Demi Moore, who enjoys more than 4 million followers on Instagram, recently dropped hot pictures of hers in a bikini while posing along with her little dog Pilaf. By the way, Moore is 60-years-old and still managed to break the internet with her hotness. Social media users stormed to her comment section to praise how stunning she looked despite her age.

Demi is best known for her roles in movies like Ghost, G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, The Juror, Charlie’s Angles and a few others. Read on to know about her latest breathtaking photos.

Demi Moore seemed to be in a laid-back mood as she shared two pictures of hers hanging out on a beach. She captioned the post as “Pilaf takes the beach” while adding an emoticon of a palm tree. Demi rocked a tiny cheetah print string bikini while lying on a couch on the deck of the beach house. Her tiny dog Pilaf is seen sitting on her chest.

In another picture, Demi Moore can be seen crouching in the sand while holding the dog close to her. A beach house, a surfboard and beautiful palm trees can be easily spotted in the background. The actress showed off her long brown locks with a parting in the middle while giving a big smile to the camera.

Take a look:

While her fans praised her body, Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis, 29, commented “Gorgeous,” while actress Amy Landecker said, ‘How are you both real?!”

A fan claimed, “You still got it dear…..” whereas, another shared, “Look as good now as you did in St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night… !!! One user commented, “Looking awesome Demi! Do you still do Pilates?”

The next one posted, “The body and the dog is adorable”, and one concluded, “Ur still are the most beautiful person in hollywood.”

Demi Moore is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror film The Substance.

