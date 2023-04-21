Dakota Johnson is often spotted by paps wearing breezy tees and tops sans anything underneath them. Well, the lady knows how to stay comfortable with her body and confidently style everything she dons. Speaking of her style statements, she also loves wearing chic jackets and blazers without any tops. Dakota gave a spicy twist to the regular denim-on-denim look in one of her old photoshoots, and we’re in awe.

The actress is known for ditching bras whenever she wears casual fits. For more fashionable events, Dakota likes to dress up in chic blazers and jackets that make her look powerful and bold. She combined both these statements in an old photoshoot once and gave us a look that we cannot stop obsessing over. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Dakota Johnson once wore a denim jacket over denim jeans and looked absolutely stunning. It’s surprising, given that the combination of denim-on-denim is quite basic and can often go wrong. But that was not the case with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress. She wore the outfit and posed in a manner that made her look hypnotising and ravishing. For the upper bit, she wore a cool denim jacket that would have reached a little lower than her waist. It had classic metallic buttons and breast pockets on both sides. The highlight of the look was that Dakota ditched the top and bra underneath the jacket and exposed her entire front and cle*vage.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by photographer (@hot_rock8)

She wore high-waisted jeans along with them and spread her legs wide in a way that they made a diamond shape. After looking closely, one could find paint spots on the denim. For a change, the Persuasion actress’s brunette hair was not styled to perfection but was chopped and left messy, with her signature bangs. Dakota Johnson opted for a no-makeup makeup look and only sported peachy lips and looked straight into the camera.

The Instagram page called hot_rock08 shared other steamy pictures of Dakota as well in the series. In the second clip, she wrote a see-through white tank top with a black ribbon around her neck and n*pple on display. In the last picture, she wore absolutely nothing and covered her b**bs with her hands.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

