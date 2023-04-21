Jennifer Lawrence is a name which is known to all film enthusiasts. She is even popular among anime characters. The actress’ charm is highly infectious and one is bound like her fall no matter how hard one tries. She is effortlessly beautiful and her fashion statements tell the same story. Lawrence knows how to laugh at herself thanks to her many mishaps and that is what makes her more awesome. We have spoken a lot about her acting talent and there is an abundance of it no matter how much we appreciate it’s never-ending. So today, we brought you an old photograph of hers where she is dripping gold from every part of her flawless body.

Lawrence, at a young age, has achieved a lot with her sheer hard work. She has worked with some of the notable actors in the industry and yet managed to grab the spotlight. Her interviews are always fun to watch, be it her discussing her alter-ego Gail or other shenanigans. The actress never fails to amuse us.

Jennifer Lawrence, like other actresses in Hollywood, has graced the cover of many prestigious magazines, and today’s picture was on the cover of Vogue magazine. It came out in 2017. It was notable for another reason, as it was the magazine’s 125th-anniversary edition.

Jennifer Lawrence glazed in a golden halter neck dress with a slit around the thigh. The fabric of the dress clung to every curve of Lawrence’s body as she stood suggestively staring at the frame. The dress, the makeup her hair just perfectly compliments one another.

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence went for very dewy and glowy makeup. She had sheer foundation on with an adequate amount of highlighter in her perfectly bronzed cheeks. For her eyes, she has soft n*de shadow and mascara on them. Her lips followed suit of her entire look and had n*de lipstick with some gloss. The Serena actress’s hair was all gelled and pulled back, giving her a very racy wet look.

Lastly, for accessories, she had multiple rings on her finger to complete the entire look. The throwback photograph of Jennifer Lawrence has been shared on Instagram, and you can check it out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jenniferlawrence_hot)

