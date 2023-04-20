Marilyn Monroe – born Norma Jeane Mortenson, is a very well-known name across the globe owing to her being one of the most popular s*x symbols in the 1950s. During her life, the pop culture icon – who passed away in 1962, starred in several films that overtly relied on her s*x appeal and even appeared n*de as the centrefold and on the cover of Playboy magazine.

Advertisement

While there is no denying just how s*xy Marilyn is, we today, take you back in time when the actress posed n*de, and the reason for it was her financial situation. Scroll below to get a glimpse of the calendar look we are talking about and know what fans have to say about it.

Advertisement

Shared on Twitter by The Marilyn Diaries, this throwback picture sees Marilyn Monroe posing seductively while lying on nothing but red satin. The censored image – yes, the red fabric covering her b**bs and nether region are added, coupled with Marilyn’s attitude is something even models and actresses today may find too s*xy to recreate.

Sharing details behind why this picture was clicked, the Twitter handle wrote, “A censored version of the gorgeous, nude calendar Marilyn Monroe posed for when she was broke in 1949. Keeping things PG-rated here.” The actress made sure the focus was on her s*xy, petite figure by opting for her signature red lips and light makeup, including some blush, bronzer and highlighter.

Check out Marilyn Monroe’s s*xy, n*de but censored calendar picture here:

A censored version of the gorgeous, nude calendar Marilyn Monroe posed for when she was broke in 1949. Keeping things PG-rated here. pic.twitter.com/cxeeWUTbmR — The Marilyn Diaries (@MarilynDiary) March 6, 2023

Commenting on this s*xy calendar shoot of Monroe, one wrote, “Respect for doing what she needed to do. Nothing wrong with the calendar not the only actress to do something like that will not be the last.”

Another added, “She set the pin standard so high that it will never be surpassed. She is the epitome of glamour. Hefner must have sold his soul for her.”

On the hotness metre, rate this Marilyn Monroe look from 1-10 and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Partner Irina Shayk Dons A Black Bikini To Seduce The Internet With Her Hotness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News