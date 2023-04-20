Once upon a time, Ryan Reynolds said that Blake Lively was the Beyonce of red carpets. He meant that his wife was a pro when it came to slaying red-carpet looks, and well, he couldn’t be more correct. The actress can never go wrong with her sartorial picks when it comes to attending galas and events. She is one of the most stylish divas in Hollywood, and this throwback picture of her from 2022 is proof. Scroll on for more details.

Blake rose to fame with her character Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl. She played a socialite in the series who had an impeccable fashion sense and knew how to dazzle the paps. Well, the actress probably didn’t have a hard time doing that, as she could do the same in real life as well. Everyone is well aware of how stunning the diva looks in extravagant gowns (think Met Gala 2022), but interestingly, she can pull off subtle attires too.

In 2022, Blake Lively attended the 20th Gem Awards in New York and looked absolutely ravishing. She wore a stunning all-black outfit that accentuated her curves and made her look smoking hot. The cut-out dress belonged from the Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 collection and showed exactly how to turn a subtle attire into something s*xy. The front of the dress was where most of the magic happened. It boasted a plunging V neckline that exposed the Green Lantern actress’s entire cle*vage. The cut-out detail at the mid-riff flaunted Blake toned torso, and the high-waisted pencil skirt balanced the silhouette perfectly.

Take A Look:

Stunning! Blake Lively arriving at 20th Gem Awards at Cipriani 42nd in New York, tonight. pic.twitter.com/ctL42cntlL — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) March 19, 2022

While the dress had long sleeves with a pointy detail at the shoulders, Blake Lively added colours to her monotone outfit with her accessories. She wore crystal drop earrings that grabbed major attention, thanks to her neatly tied ponytail. The Gossip Girl star carried a Chanel clutch in a golden hue with a black diamond pattern. Her Christian Louboutin stilettos in black with silver straps added an edge to the fit, and the golden rings elevated it further.

The beauty went for a clean girl aesthetic, despite her bold and s*xy attire. She kept the base glowy and dewy and opted for nude lips and eyes, along with a sharp winged liner. She ditched all neck accessories making the cut-out detail of the fit stand out.

Blake Lively is a tenner, and this look is proof that she can slay both extravagant and subtle looks.

