Nia Sharma is one of the most fashionable actresses in the telly world. She has made her name for herself with her hardwork, passion and glamorous looks. Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video of a Punjabi song, ‘Akhiyan Ka Ghar’ and now she is gearing up for participating in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Nia is known for her unique sartorial choices and bold looks. She never shies away from flaunting her chiselled figure, wearing sultry outfits. She knows how to raise the temperature of the internet. Nia often leads headlines for her bold pictures that she uploads on her social media handles.

Recently, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a few bold pictures from her latest monochrome photoshoot where she donned a backless monokini and flaunted her toned figure like a diva. Everything about her look screamed sexiness. From her makeup to her posture to her look, everything was bold but beautiful.

In the pictures, Nia Sharma looked alluring in a solid coloured-monokini, while she kept her look bold with smokey eyes and dark lips. In the first photo, Nia tied her hair in a messy bun and looked straight into the camera with a sultry look. In the second, she gave a standing pose, leaving her wavy hair open.

Nia Sharma broke the internet with her per posterior flaunting pictures and she captioned her photos as, “A part of me was always Gothic.. but then you also gotta act normal.” As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends from the telly world showered heaps of praises on her.

Nia Sharma enjoys 6.3 million followers on Instagram. What do you think of her this bold avatar? Let us know!

