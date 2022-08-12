Sonakshi Sinha is a beauty who has a very different and impressive fashion sense. The Dabangg actress who we normally see slaying casual looks as well as part outfits recently went the desi route for a photo shoot – and she has wowed us!

The actress took to social media yesterday and shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot of fashion brand Itrh’s festive and bridal collection – Varq. Along with the pictures that give off strong Rajasthani vibes of the era of kings and warriors, the actress captioned it, “Inn aankhon ki masti ke… 🤍”

Dressed like a classical Indian beauty, Sonakshi Sinha gave off royal Rajasthani bride vibes in an Itrh festive and bridal collection piece. Comprising of a safed (white) mulmul ‘Noorah’ anghrakha with lampi kalis, the ensemble was complete with a beautiful silk organza dupatta – hand-embroidered with dancing peacocks in gota patti. Lovely isn’t it!

While the Itrh creation is enough to take you back in time to an era of fashion, beauty and royal couture, Sonakshi Sinha makes the look even more beautiful with her makeup and jewellery. Opting for a look that comprised of nude lips and a dusky complexion, the actress’ team kept the focus on her eyes with heavy kajal and eyeliner. The eyes are the pathway to the soul and Sona’s ‘naine’ is doing exactly that.

While her hand features traditional mehendi – on her fingertips and in the centre of her palms, the actress’ gold and diamond jewellery by Diamond Constellation were on point. A series of necklaces, a maang-tikka and a statement peacock ring are all that were needed to make this Rajasthani bride a royal. And I know no one is arguing that fact.

There is no doubt that Sonakshi Sinha looks like a princess – in fact, she is reminding us of the elegance of Rani Padmavati Of Mewar! I think instead of reds and golds, brides-to-be may take note from Sona and have this look on their special day.

